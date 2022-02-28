From Magnus Eze, Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly have enhanced Nigeria’s electoral future, a global humanitarian organisation, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI), has said.

The group’s President, Chidi Anokwu stated this at the weekend when he spoke to newsmen at the burial ceremony of late Chidi Iwuchukwu, a former international secretary of the body, at Umueze I in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Anokwu expressed profound gratitude to the president and the federal legislators for responding to the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, noting that the country’s electoral system would have continued to suffer huge setback if the amended Electoral Bill was not signed into law.

Extolling the leadership of the National Assembly for its dedication and zeal towards the realisation of the new Electoral Law, he stated that Nigerians now have total power to elect their political leaders.