From Magnus Eze, Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly have enhanced Nigeria’s electoral future, a global humanitarian organisation, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI), has said.

The group’s President, Chidi Anokwu stated this at the weekend when he spoke to newsmen at the burial ceremony of late Chidi Iwuchukwu, a former International Secretary of the body, at Umueze I in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Anokwu expressed profound gratitude to the President and the federal legislators for responding to the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, noting that the country’s electoral system would continue to suffer a huge setback if the amended Electoral Bill was not signed into law.

Extolling the leadership of the National Assembly for its dedication and zeal towards the realisation of the new Electoral Law, he stated that Nigerians now have total power to elect their political leaders.

He said: “February 25, 2022, will remain evergreen in the minds of DeNorsemen in Nigeria because DNKI through members of the National Assembly supported the call for the amendment of Nigeria’s Electoral Law and today it is a reality and we are happy about this achievement. DNKI will continue to support and champion all policies and programmes of Government that will benefit humanity.”

Anokwu, however, described their departed colleague as an asset to DNKI, adding that his sudden death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill in the organisation.

“Our late beloved brother, Comrade Chidi Iwuchukwu was a dedicated Norseman who put in his best for the growth of the Kclub. We are going to miss him deeply because he was a rare personality, his death took us unawares and we will continue to live with the pains of his untimely death,” he said.

The humanitarian organisation with headquarters in Nigeria and chapters in all states of the federation and over 27 international chapters, majors in service to humanity.