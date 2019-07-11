Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, yesterday disclosed that President Muhammmadu Buhari was in possession of the report of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s committee on restructuring.

Osoba who was in the Presidential Villa to present his book: “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics” to Buhari, maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has restructuring as devolution of powers from the Federal Government to states, enshrined in its manifesto.

The journalism veteran appealed to Nigerians, especially statesmen and others agitating for restructuring to be patient with the president and the APC as steps would be taken to get the National Assembly to start debate on legalising the relevant aspects of the report.

“I can tell you, all this noise about restructuring, we, APC, put devolution of power, true federalism in our manifesto and we’ve moved far from there to where a committee was set up headed by the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

“That committee has submitted its report, that report has been presented to us in the caucus and the president was there, the president endorsed the outcome. I want Nigerians to please, give us time. I hope and pray that at the right time, the government or the party would send that report to National Assembly for debate.

“I would say with all authority that restructuring lies with National Assembly. The president is not a military president, he cannot change anything by decree, sovereignty in Nigeria now is vested in the National Assembly. Those agitating for sovereign national conference must go through the National Assembly and unless the National Assembly surrenders part of its powers by an Act, there can never be sovereign national conference.

“Secondly, agitation for referendum, there must be an act of the National Assembly to create that referendum, it’s not the president that would by fiat or by executive order, order for referendum. It must go through the National Assembly and that is why I plead with our elders: Pa Edwin Clark, Pa Adbanjo, Prof. Banji Akintoyin, all across Nigeria, they met the eighth senate and they heard what that National Assembly has done in terms of the review of the constitution. They should come back and tell us! We cannot move forward until we recognize the importance and the powers vested in the National Assembly. And for restructuring, let us go through the legal route.”

Asked what advised he has for the President regarding the ministerial list, Osoba said: “I have said it, I am one of the founders of APC, I would not discuss in details because I have access, I am part of the presidency because the president is our president.”

In February, 2018, chairman of the APC Committee on True Federalism, Governor el-Rufai explained that some of the key recommendations included the devolution of more powers to states to control their affairs.

He had also explained that the committee recommended devolution of power since there was an overwhelming popular demand for it.