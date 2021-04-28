From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Bishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Church, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has condemned the Federal Government’s handling of security challenges in some parts of the country warning that the situation could lead to a revolution.

Chukwuk who stated this at a press briefing to mark his 31st ordination as bishop urged Igbo elite to work together to secure the South East, warning that if insecurity and disunity were allowed to gain roots, Igbo may not actualise their dream of producing a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had failed Nigerians and that citizens had lost confidence in his leadership.

According to him, if urgent action was not taken to address rising security concerns, including secessionist agitation across the country, the nation would find itself in a more deplorable state.

“The Federal Government under Buhari, I must say today has failed the nation. We have no confidence in the Federal Government anymore; we have lost confidence in security, in the economy, in security and in the system. And our National Assembly is not serious. This is the worst National Assembly I have seen in my life; they are just rubber stamp. They are not there to defend the course of the youths. There is no programme for the youths from the government. That is why the youths are ravaging. Hunger is so much in the land. What is the government doing to reduce younger in the land? Inflation is going high and we are not very happy about it. Our government has become so selfish, so materialistic, so unconcerned and insensitive to the needs of the people in this country. Unless something is done fast, we are in trouble. People are suffering.”