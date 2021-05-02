From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, has again hit hard on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the nation’s helmsman has failed woefully.

The renowned cleric made the assessment yesterday at a programme held at the auditorium of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

Oke, who is the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, called for the removal of the president if that would pave way for the desired peace in the country.

He bemoaned that the country was already war-ravaged, recalling that in the late 1960s when Nigeria fought a civil war, the eastern part of the nation was the theatre of war.

“Sadly today, everywhere in Nigeria is a theatre of war with much killings and bloodshed going on in the country every day.”

The PFN lamented the killing of some students of a private university in Kaduna State, stressing, “some wicked people kidnapped some students and demanded N800million for their release; they killed them. The government could not lift a finger and you are telling me that the president has not failed? Buhari has failed!”

Oke added that due to the apprehensive situation Nigeria had found itself under the current administration, he said: “For the first time, I have found myself praying that God should remove Buhari.

“They kidnapped students without the government doing anything and you are telling me that the government has not failed! Are you saying we cannot move against an incompetent government whose security apparatus has collapsed?

“I am not afraid of anybody. I am not! I am the prophet of the Most High. He watches over me. No bullet of the enemy can kill me; I can’t die in the hands of a man.”

Oke accused the government of treating the killer herdsmen who have been holding the nation to ransom, with kid gloves, saying, “Fulani, a tribe less than 10 per cent, troubling the whole nation. God will trouble them and when the table turns against the Fulani, they will be consumed to the roots.”

He said that it was a shame that government could not protect those at the IDP camp, which led to the massacre of a number of them in Benue State, adding, “they, at the Presidency, are now attacking Governor Samuel Ortom, who was weeping over his people that were slaughtered.”