From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Wale Oke has come hard on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the has failed Nigeria woefully.

The renowned cleric made the assessment on Saturday at a programme held at the auditorium of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, called for the removal of the President if that would pave the way to the desired peace in the country.

The bishop said that the country is already war ravaged, recalling that in the 1960s, when Nigeria fought a civil war, the southeast was the theatre of war.

‘Sadly, today, everywhere in Nigeria is the theater of war, with much killings and bloodshed going on in the country every day,’ Oke said.

The PFN lamented the killings of some students of a private university in Kaduna State, stressing: ‘Some wicked people kidnapped some students and demanded N800million for their release; they killed them. The government could not lift a finger and you are telling me that the President has not failed? Buhari has failed!’

Oke added that due to the apprehensive situation Nigeria had found itself under the current administration, for the first time,he has found himself praying for the removal of the President, noting: ‘For the first time, I have found myself praying that God should remove Buhari.

‘They kidnapped students without the government doing anything and you are telling me that the government has not failed! Are you saying we can not move against an incompetent government whose security apparatus has collapsed?

‘I am not afraid of anybody. I am not! I am the prophet of the Most High. He watches over me. No bullet of the enemy can kill me; I can’t die in the hands of a man.’

Oke accused the government of treating the militant herdsmen, who have been holding the country to ransom, with kid gloves, saying the ‘Fulani, a tribe less than 10 per cent, is troubling the whole nation. God will trouble them and when the table turns against the fulanis, they will be consumed to the roots.’

He said that it was a shame that government could not protect internally displaced persons, leading to the massacre of a number of them in Benue State, adding: ‘They at the presidency are now attacking Governor Samuel Ortom, who was weeping over his people that were slaughtered.

The leader of the Christian body decried that all states in the country are reeling in the pains of attacks from from Fulani and bandits.

In a rendered congregational prayers, it was chorused: ‘We invoke the judgment of God on these people. Oh arrow of the Lord,we release against them. Sword of the Lord, cut them off.

‘Give us peace by all means even if it means removing an incompetent and a failed President. Oh God, do it quickly and give us peace by all means. Give us a quick and rapid change at the top level of government of Nigeria.’

Oke prayed further: ‘Father, anybody standing in the way of your glorious agenda for Nigeria, clear them out; father, we decree and command, the breaking of a new and glorious day for Nigeria.’