From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation to banish hunger from the country contrary to the lamentation by Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, on the increasing rate of poverty in northern Nigeria.

The Emir had while receiving the entourage of Arewa Organisation Movement for Asiwaju, led by Senator Abu Ibrahim at his palace, declared that while Lagos State was prospering, the entire poverty in Nigeria resides in northern Nigeria.

However, speaking with newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, the Director-General Voice of Nigeria (DG, VON), consoled with the monarch, pointing out that as a prudent farmer, President Buhari has planted the seeds for economic prosperity in the north and by extension, the entire country.

Insisting that President Buhari has used the greater part of his terms in office to lay the foundation for freedom from hunger, and declaration that we must produce what we eat. He pleaded with the traditional ruler to exercise patience knowing that seeds of buoyancy have sprouted and ready to start yielding fruits.

“I understand the frustration of His Royal Majesty; however, President Buhari’s unprecedented investment in agriculture and infrastructure are aimed at wiping out poverty in Nigeria as a whole. That’s why Mr President launched a programme to lift 100 million people out of poverty in ten years,” Okechukwu noted.

Reminded by reporters that the Emir spoke the minds of many Nigerians, who feel that Buhari has failed the country, Okechukwu argued that investment in agriculture and infrastructure takes some time to manifest their immense gross value.

He regretted that the palpable insecurity in various parts of the country tends to overshadow the benefits of President Buhari’s initiatives in agriculture and food security among other prosperity enhancing economic policies and programmes.

“The enormous investment Buhari made in agriculture and infrastructure are the critical pillars holding the foundation for economic growth and prosperity of our dear country. As insecurity abates the flowers of agriculture and infrastructure will flourish and bear fruits.

“One cannot easily forget the tremendous contribution of the Emir and Asiwaju to Buhari’s 2015 victory. With patience, the solid foundation Mr President has laid will turn out as the President’s everlasting legacy. Sooner than later we will stop importation of food. Luckily reports of National Bureau of Statistics and others are posting positive indication of economic growth,” he insisted.