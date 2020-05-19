Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Hosea Istifanus Finangwai said President Muhammadu Buhari has made the Agricultural Sector the main stay of Nigeria economy.

Dr. Finangwai stated this in Jos during the inauguration of a Joint Technical Task Team to ease movement of agricultural implements and food during the COVID-19 lockdown in Plateau.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has actually identified Agriculture as the main stay of Nigeria economy. Nigeria can no longer depend on oil.

“We have to diversify the economy and agriculture has provided an alternative way to go. It is unfortunate that we are facing this National and global challenges from the novel pandemic COVID-19.

“But the earlier we identify the way to manage it and navigate our ways out the better for us. That was the wisdom of the Federal Government for us to name this task team to help us allow our key players toove about doing business and yet no compromise.”

Dr. Finangwai said the team primary responsibility is to ease movement of agricultural implements and food into the state during the COVID-19 lockdown pandemic to avert acute hunger.

The State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Akwashiki Haruna said the country is fighting two battles; Coronavirus pandemic and hunger. He said: “The meeting today is to brainstorm on ways of cooperation by all stakeholders here to fine-tune strategies for free movement of foodstuff and other Agricultural inputs in the Country, particularly as it affects Plateau State. “The Team will come up with strategies that will ensure minimal impact of covid-19 pandemic on the year 2020 farming season in line with the directive of Mr. President. The truth is that Nigeria and indeed the whole world is presently fighting two battles viz: Corona virus and hunger.”

Commissioner of Police Plateau State, who is the Chairman of the task team, Edward Egbuka, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charged of Administration, DCP Warebi Owotorufa described the initiative as apt and said that will curb hunger among the citizens.

He noted that the presidential directives on inter-state and intra-state would be fully implemented with the exception of people on essential duties including farmers and movement of agricultural implements in the country.

He noted that the country can no longer depend on the oil sector for survival after the COVID-19 pandemic.