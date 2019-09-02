Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on Daura community in Katsina State, which was hit by massive floods last week, saying that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said in a statement that the community will receive additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According Shehu, 10 trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

He added that the flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

Shehu said: “Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.

“NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched,” he said.

Flood reportedly destroyed more than 300 houses in Daura and environs in Katsina State.

Some of the houses were said to have been brought down totally while water had submerged several others. Lack of drainage system in Daura has been blamed for the incessant flood.