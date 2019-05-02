National Chairnan, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Buba Marwa, is grateful that President Muhammadu Buhari has the political will to deal with drug abuse in the country.

Marwa pointed out that the fight against drug abuse in the country cannot be successful unless governments, at all levels, commit resources to deal with the scourge and demonstrate strong resolve in imposing punitive measures against drug offenders.

The former Lagos State administrator said these, yesterday, in conclusion of a three-day advocacy campaign against drug abuse in Yola, Adamawa State.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated clear focus and determination to deal with drug abuse and show zero tolerance for drug-related offences. We need to see such committment at all levels and by all the relevant stakeholders involved in the fight against drug abuse in the country.”

Marwa revealed that his committee members are on a nationwide consultation and advocacy tour, designed to interface with relevant stakeholders, towards providing a comprehensive framework for addressing the cahllenge of drug abuse in the country.

In Yola, PACEDA interfaced with security agencies, heads of academic institutions in the state, religious bodies among other stakeholders instrumental in the fight against drug drug abuse.