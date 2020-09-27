Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has put the country on a path of growth and greatness.

Akeredolu spoke with newsmen after a thanksgiving service to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence anniversary at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), Southwest 4 region, Akure.

The governor explained that Buhari had established democratic principles in addition to making a lot of fiscal policies for the country.

He urged Nigerians to continue to celebrate the country’s anniversary every year, and prayed that everything would be good “because the country is on the path to greatness”.

“How many presidents in this country have lost a state and welcomed the governor that won against their party?

“This is a sign of leadership and the path the country should toe. Look at the path we are following, the leadership that Buhari has offered this country,” he said.

The governor also urged Nigerians to be prepared to make the sacrifices needed, and to move with the country for greatness.

Earlier, Dr. D.K Olukoya, General Overseer of MFM, in his sermon on thanksgiving, urged Nigerians not to forget what God had done for them and the country. Olukoya, represented by Samuel Yilu, Senior Regional Overseer of MFM, said every human being breathing must praise God “because with life, there is hope.”

However, Kwara Government has charged Nigerians to see the country as one indivisible entity, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

Speaking at the Calvary Baptist Church in Ilorin at a special service to mark Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary celebration, Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, restated the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to deliver on the promises made to Kwara residents at the administration’s inception.

Delivering his sermon, Bishop Timothy Adewole of the Anglican Church, Ilorin Diocese, urged Nigerians to shun sin because it always brought reproach to people, adding “God cannot be mocked and whatever a man sows, same shall he reap.’’