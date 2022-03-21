From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has complained that the seven-year rule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruined Nigeria.

Speaking to reporters at the PDP Secretariat in Bauchi on Monday, Saraki labelled the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari as full of deceit, assuring that the PDP is on a rescue mission.

The former governor of Kwara State spoke through the Director-General of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Council, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, shortly after addressing delegates of the party in Bauchi State.

‘APC has ruined Nigeria and nobody is happy today,” he said, describing Buhari’s administration as neck-deep in promotion of nepotism,’ he said.

‘The worst thing is that when the people are not happy and they want to complain, the APC government blames them.

‘The APC government blames the victims and tells the victims that you are the ones trying to create problems.’

The Abubakar Bukola Sarakin Campaign Council urged delegates to work hard in unison to dislodge the APC from power in 2023.

‘Our main reason for coming to Bauchi State is to work with our Party to address the delegates of the party who have worked so hard,’ he said.

‘Bauchi State was an APC state but the people saw the handwriting on the wall that since 2015 it has been a government of deceit that is why the people of the state flip back to PDP.

‘We are here to tell our people that PDP is ready to take over power next year. We are a highly organised political party.

‘There is no other party as organized as the PDP in this country and therefore we want our party to get ready to take over the government.’

Saraki argued that the APC’s leadership of the country has been retrogressive.

‘We do not want to go back to what happened when APC won accidentally in 2015 and they were not prepared and they started denying that we didn’t say that the President will do a100 things in 100 days and we have been living in total deceit,’ he said.

‘At the end they denied everything. Seven years down the lane they are still blaming the PDP and yet they can never equal the record that the PDP made.’

He said more than ever, Nigeria needs must invoke the Doctrine of Necessity to reverse the damage that the Buhari administration has done to Nigeria.

‘Today Nigeria is in a Doctrine of Necessity movement,’ he opined.

‘It is that Doctrine of Necessity that made Nigerians in 1999 to state that Nigeria was prepared to go everywhere to find the right candidate who was going unite the country.

‘That was why Nigeria went to prison and brought out Olusegun Obasanjo. It was that same Doctrine of Necessity that the PDP pulled President Jonathan and handed the reins of power to him after Year Adua died.

‘Today that Doctrine of Necessity has become very important because never ever has this country been in this chaotic mood.

‘The PDP cannot take over in this chaotic mood.’

Saraki said he was offering himself to contest for President to give unite all Nigeria and give the people hope.

‘Nigeria is not looking for a southern or Northern President. We are looking for a competent person who is eminently qualified and, not caring for his religion or where he comes from.’

Saraki assured that he was in support of a national consensus in the party instead of the convention to unite the PDP.

‘The only time we had disunity was when one part of PDP went out to form a party called PDP and them into power. They have since seen the reason and have abandoned that contraption that the APC will disband soon after Buhari leaves office.

‘So we are accepting totally whatever consensus that is reached.’