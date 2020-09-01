Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Humphrey Nsofor, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has provided platforms and goodwill that will enable APC takeover power from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2021 governorship election.

Nsofor, a former majority leader of the state House of Assembly, stated this in a chat with Daily Sun at his country home, Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area during a funeral ceremony of his younger brother, Basil, who died at the age of 60.

The former lawmaker urged APC stakeholders to take advantage of infrastructure and goodwill left on ground by the Buhari-led Federal Government to convince Anambra electorate on the need to embrace the party, win the 2021 governorship, and get Anambra connected to the centre.

He said the government has taken over and completed projects abandoned by previous administrations in the region, including the Zik’s Mausoleum, while work was progressing on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Nsukka Road and Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway.

“This government is handling the second Niger Bridge with the urgency it requires. Buhari’s government is seriously tackling the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu – giving it a facelift and the status it deserves. Buhari’s government also facilitated establishment of Zone 13 Police Command in Anambra, to bring security closer to the people. This government also placed many Igbo sons and daughters in some political positions. So, if we fail to achieve this feat in 2021, we’re to blame; not Buhari,” he said.