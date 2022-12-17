From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday, saying he has demonstrated that it is possible to serve the nation and the people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

“Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen”

