By Daniel Kanu

National leader, Ijaw monitoring Group (IMG), Joseph Evah, has mocked governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as their “selfishness and greedy position” which has made them lose the moral right to challenge any presidential candidate President Muhammadu Buhari would foist on them.

“Buhari’s masterstroke rubbishes the governors and their intellect and it shows that military strategy is superior to political strategy,” he said in a chat with Daily Sun.

He said the governors have boxed themselves to a tight corner which would make them keep silent against their wish.

He slammed the governors stressing: “They thought President Buhari is a novice politically, but he has dazed them with his military tactic which unknown to them is superior to their political strategy.

“You can see how Buhari gave the APC governors’ a shock. Were they expecting the bomb? Buhari told them to allow him to handpick his successor because all of them handpicked their successors, they were all quiet.

“So they can see that Buhari is a master military strategist. Buhari is not a politician; he is a military strategist and has proven to them that a military strategist is superior to a political strategist.

“They were not expecting such atomic bomb from Buhari. That atomic bomb has demoralised all of them, nobody can argue with him on that point because all the sitting PDP and APC governors handpicked all those that are going to succeed them.

“Remember Buhari told them before that if he mentions his preferred candidate they will run after the person and kill him. He said he is keeping the name secret.

“Now Buhari is telling them they should keep quiet, they should not argue with him and none of them has the moral right to argue with him. They should now know that Buhari is not a novice.”

