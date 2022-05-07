From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, commended the approach deployed by his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, in the fight against insecurity in the country, saying that he has done well.

Osinbajo said that Buhari had held more security council meetings than his predecessors and that the President had procured security gadgets for the armed forces to enable them fight terrorism and other violent crimes to a standstill.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The VP spoke in Awka, the Anambra State capital during his consultation meeting with the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state concerning his 2023 presidential ambition.

Osinbajo, however, said that more needed to be done to contain the growing level of insecurity in Nigeria. He said that the country would need to recruit more people into the armed forces and procure more security gadgets.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We are also looking at Armoured Personnel Carrier. Security is central in everything we are doing in this government because without security… but I believe that every government has its challenges.

“The challenge of this particular government is security because we are opening up everywhere. We have opened up the North-East and containing the insecurity there. The same with the North-West; we are also handling the cases of violence going on everywhere including in the South East and the South-South.

“For the first time, the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are stretching, obviously beyond even their own capacity. If you have four or five different fronts where the law enforcement agents are required, there is no question that they will be there.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .