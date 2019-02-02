As the general elections draw nearer, the Lagos State steering committee of the Presidential Youth Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the electorate to vote en-masse for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The committee which is a wing of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council said that President Buhari remains the best candidate among those in the presidential race.

Speaking with a cross-section of journalists after their inaugural meeting in Lagos on Thursday, the Coordinator and Secretary of the committee, Kunle Oyewumi and Ahmed Agbabiaka respectively, stressed that the APC is the only political party with the people’s interests at heart.

The duo of Oyewumi and Agbabiaka, said the steering committee for Lagos State under the Tony Nwoye led-National Youth Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has commenced grassroots mobilization for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The robust and unbeatable achievements of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is visible in all facets of life and as such, this feat will earn him victory in the presidential election. Some of the laudable projects of the current administration are on-going: Lagos-Ibadan rail project, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Tin Can Road, Apapa, handing over of Presidential Lodge, Marina, to Lagos State government. We are indeed proud of the youth-friendly policies of the Federal Government. The Nigerian youth will continue to galvanize support for the Buhari-Osinbajo ticket in order to take Nigeria to the next level.”

The state coordinator and secretary while applauding the efforts of the National Leader of the party and Co-Chair of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders in repositioning the party, expressed optimism that the APC will come out victorious in the forthcoming polls.

The duo also called on the youth to remain steadfast, adding that the APC-led federal government will continue to integrate them into national policies.

While promising to live up to expectations, they admonished voters to be law-abiding before, during and after the polls, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government will not derail in its efforts to build a prosperous nation. According to the committee, the achievements of the APC-led federal government is not only remarkable but historic.

Other members of the committee include Ibrahim Alli-Balogun, Ahmed Shomoye, Wole Aboderin, Akinfolarin Razaq, Victor Eniola, Obatayo Kenny and Femi Omoboye.