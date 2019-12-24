Magnus Eze, Enugu

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State to remain faithful to the party and continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onu gave the charge at the state secretariat of the party, yesterday, when he stopped over to felicitate with members of the state executive committee (SEC) after commissioning some projects at the Projects Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu.

He admitted that the times were hard but assured that the president had not forgotten his supporters.

“I asked myself how can I visit PRODA in Enugu and now go back to Abuja without seeing the persons that put me in Abuja. I know we don’t control the state here but I needed to meet with you to encourage you, to say let us continue to support our party and the president.

“That you don’t have appointments today does not mean that you have been forgotten. Mr President has not forgotten you. There are many people who have appointments today who didn’t have positions before now; maybe it’s their turn. Tomorrow might be yours. But it’s good to keep faith. I know that the times are hard but if we continue to stay together, we shall do better and all will be well,” Onu stated.

APC state woman leader, Mrs. Obby Nwofor called on the leadership of the party in the zone to reconcile party chieftains in the region even as she said that their members in Enugu state were suffering.

“We have who is who but you people are not united. The women in the zone were planning to start paying you people visit to cry to you to unite; but we thank God that this opportunity has offered itself. So, I am appealing to the

National Vice Chairman, South East to go to work and unite our party chieftains,” Nwofor said.

Speaking to newsmen after the visit, Enugu APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye described Onu as a true leader and committed party man, noting that it was not the first time that the minister was displaying that he is a national leader.

He regretted that certain persons were enjoying the benefits of their collective struggle without caring about those who laboured for the party.