From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said allegations by the Presidency that certain Nigerians, particularly the elites, are waging a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has further confirmed that the government is being haunted by shadows of its own failures.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, admonished President Buhari to stop his new-found pleading with Nigerians to award him an “unmerited” pass mark.

“It is clear that the Buhari-led APC administration is plagued by all-round failure in governance. If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark.

“It is however absurd that President Buhari is still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged our nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked our productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated our infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15trillion from our national coffers, while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage our nation.

“If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, will the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks? President Buhari’s approval rating has fallen so low that even members of his party, the APC, have abandoned him to seek for direction and leadership elsewhere. It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari Presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity will allegations of plots to wage a ‘smear campaign’ against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers.

“We however hope that this allegation is not a ploy for a renewed clampdown on the media and dissenting voices, particularly those now arising among well-meaning APC leaders, who are completely disenchanted by the incompetence and corruption inherent in their party and its administration.”

“Such allegation is only symptomatic of a failed administration that is looking for who to blame for its woes. This is more so as any fair appraisal of the Buhari-led APC will only present a litany of failures and woes