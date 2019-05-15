Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thursday, the Presidency has said.

Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the lesser hajj.

The statement read: “To this effect, the president, accompanied by close personal aides will embark on the journey on Thursday, 16th May.

“He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.”