President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, today, to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday.

The 14th session of the Summit Conference of the OIC, scheduled to hold tomorrow, will be hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and attended by Heads of State and Governments of member states.

According to the OIC secretariat, the summit, to be convened under the theme: “Makkah al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future,” seeks to develop a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

Buhari is expected to address the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

The president will also push forward themes that have been at the forefront of his domestic and international priorities, including reviving the Lake Chad Basin, investing in Nigeria, to create jobs and financing for development.