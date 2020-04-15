Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, held a teleconference with members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 from his office at the State House, Abuja.

The President’s personal photographer, Mr. Bayo Omoboriowo, confirmed this in a pictorial report in Abuja.

President Buhari was reportedly updated on the daily activities of the PTF, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The leadership of the PTF, on April 10, acquainted President Buhari with details of the work being done, in line with its mandate towards containing the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have met with the private sector via teleconference to discuss ways of tackling the impact of coronavirus in various states.

The Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), comprising people like Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia of UBA, Access, GT, and Zenith banks, among others, have so far contributed N1 billion each to fight the scourge.

UBA equally donated N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also pledged N50 million, while First Bank is partnering with government, the UN, and innovative tech firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under its ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.

Head, media and public affairs, NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, confirmed this to Daily Sun in a telephone interview.

The fifth teleconference meeting was presided by the chairman of the NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The meeting was to review strategies so far put in place in various states and apply peer learning to share experiences and collectively adopt areas of successes for the good of their people.

In the meeting to address the governors were the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, Dangote and Wigwe.