In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga, with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award.

Adenuga was honoured alongside the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke, an industrialist who was recognised in the ‘Employer of Labour’ category of the award.

At the awards ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, President Buhari stated that Dr. Adenuga had over the years distinguished himself as a driver of productivity in the country, and a major employer of labour.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A total of 36 individuals and 10 organisations were honoured at the event including late Dr. Stella, Ameyo Adadevoh, who was recognised for her role in combating the scourge of Ebola in the country.

Adenuga presides over one of Africa’s largest business conglomerates, Mike Adenuga Group, with interests in oil and gas, telecoms, aviation, banking and real estate. Each of his businesses in these sectors plays preeminent roles, helping to set the pace, and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy. The companies provide direct employment to thousands of Nigerians and nationals from other African countries and Asia as well as millions of other indirect employment opportunities.