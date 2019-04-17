Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, hosted All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the House of Representatives-elect to a dinner at the State house Conference Centre.

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, had warned their party men and women that the game was a winner-takes-all, thus making it clear to the opposition parties in the legislature that there was nothing to share with the majority party in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, had declared his intention to run for the senate presidency despite the party’s endorsement of the current Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan.

Femi Gbajabiamila, who is the House leader, is gunning for the Speakership position. His main challenger, Chairman Committee on Agricultural Productions and Services, Hon. Muhammad Monguno, last week, withdrew from the race.