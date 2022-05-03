From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday night, received, All Progressive Congress (APC), national leader, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari hosted the presidential aspirant and former Lagos State governor, at his official residence.

Tinubu was away performing the lesser Hajj (Umrah), President Buhari on April 26, hosted an Iftar dinner in honour leaders of the ruling party.

He was one of those listed among the 18 leaders of the APC for the dinner event with the President.

Details of discussions at the Tuesday late night meeting were unavailable as at the time of filing this report.