From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari began a two-day hosting of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to official visit to Nigeria Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Erdogan, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Emine Erdogan, came into the country from Angola, and would depart to Togo at the end of his visit.

“In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MOUs and they will authorize the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

“In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

“The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency, TIKA.

“Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations,” the statement read.

