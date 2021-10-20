From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari began a two-day hosting of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to official visit to Nigeria Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Erdogan, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Emine Erdogan, came into the country from Angola, and would depart to Togo at the end of his visit.

“In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, and they will authorie the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

“In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

“The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency, TIKA.

“Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations,” the statement read.

In another development, President Buhari congratulated former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon on his 87th birthday.

Buhari commended the formidable role Gowon has continued to play in the development of the country, always advocating peace and unity, and consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom in good governance and democracy.

He said he joined the former Nigerian leader and his family in rejoicing for the grace of good health and strength to keep serving.

President Buhari further commended with gratitude, the statesmanship of the Convener and National Chairman of “Nigeria Prays”, whose vision for a greater country resonates in the programmes he instituted in the 70’s like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), creation of states and the reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation project, which has turned a reference for harmony.

He said he believes that grace and fortune has continued to guide Gowon, who started out as a career soldier, youngest military Chief of Staff and youngest Head of State, before turning a professor of Political Science and founder of the Yakubu Gowon Centre, an organization that continues to support issues of good governance, infectious disease control, HIV/AIDS and malaria.

President Buhari said he joins family, friends and Nigerians in praying for longer life for the visionary leader.

