President Muhammadu Buhari says that he will not accept underperformance from any All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor, following the overwhelming victory of the party at the 2019 General Elections.

He urged the Governors to channel resources and initiatives to what will benefit Nigerian citizens.

Buhari made the remarks in Jos on Monday while declaring open the third Federal Government/Progressives Governors Forum’s parley on “Strenthening Public Service Delivery” hosted by Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

“Early in 2019, Nigeria overwhelmingly re-elected me as President. That election was a referendum on not just my leadership but also on our party. Some State Governors were re-elected while new ones also came on board,” Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha stated, delivering the President’s message.

“To whom much is given, much more is expected. It is therefore incumbent on this to meet the expectations of our teeming population. There should be no room for excuses and that is where the outcome of this parley becomes very critical.”

The President mentioned that insecurity has remained a major obstacle of his administration but expressed strong determination to overcome the challenge and secure the country.

He reiterated the protection of lives and property as the primary resposibility of government and called on citizens to be active participants in security matters.

Buhari said the APC government will do everything to sustain the country’s economic recovery efforts and reinforce the microeconomic policies to achieve sustainable economic stability in the country.

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum Simon Lalong said despite the challenges facing the country, the APC has recorded tremendous progress in reshaping the economy, rebuilding infrastructure, creating jobs and improving security of of lives and prosperity.

“We must admit that there is still more work to be done considering the level of decay we inherited in our various states. That is why we have commended Mr President for leading the way in the determination to deliver change and take Nigeria to the next level,” Lalong stated.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors and Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu appreciated those who led the campaign that culminated to the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the victory of David Lyon of Bayelsa State as Governor-elect, victories which brought the number of the APC Governors to 20.

He said that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has brought crucial intervention to the states which has enabled them pay salaries and pensions, and has expended N23 billion to states ravaged by floods.

Bagudu expressed pleasure over the Buhari administration’s zero-oil policy, a policy which he said has compelled most state Governors to look inward for domestic revenue sources in order to become economically sustainable.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshomhole, on his part, said Nigerians must support the Federal Government’s policy on the closure of Nigeria’s land borders, a move which according to him has curtailed the infiltration of fake products into the country.

He urged the APC Governors to partner with the party leadership to make the party a strong and a formidable institution in the country.

The panel of discussants at the event included Governor Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi; Godwin Obasake, Edo; Alh. Abdullahi Sani Bello, Nasarawa; Nasiru El-Rufai, Kaduna, Mohammed Badaru, Jigawa while Kogi and Gombe State Governors were represented by their deputies.