Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with two frontline candidates for the office of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State and Danjuma Goje from Gombe State.

The two senators arrived at the Presidential Villa together some minutes after 11 am and went straight to President Buhari’s office.

The two lawmakers went in shortly after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna also arrived at the Villa and headed to the office of the President.

Lawan is the Senate Leader while Goje is the Chairman, Committee on Appropriations.

The Nigerian Senate is billed to elect a successor to Senate President, Bukola Saraki on June 11.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier urged its elected senators to elect Lawan as the Senate President.