Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for his country home in Daura, Katsina State, for Sunday’s Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The president, is also expected to spend additional days before returning for the induction retreat and swearing-in programme for ministers-designate rescheduled for Monday, 19th and Tuesday, 20th, August.

The president, who last visited Daura during the recent general elections, is expected to commission some projects during his stay in Katsina. Muslims in the country will join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The Federal Government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays for the Sallah celebration.