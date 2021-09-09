From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the policies of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma are in tandem with his administration’s vision of providing critical infrastructure and a safe environment for economic growth.

The president also said that he would continue to assist the Imo State Government in its area of need within the ambit of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Buhari made the remarks Thursday while commissioning the Owerri-Onitsha road bypass at Egbeada completed by Governor Uzodinma as part of his one-day working visit to the state.

Some of the projects commissioned by the president include the first phase of the Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa Road, the flood control drainage, the State Exco Chambers and the Egbeda bypass, amongst others.

‘I am here to see what the governor is doing and from what I have seen, he has been working very hard. I believe in what he has been doing because his vision is in tandem with my own vision which is to provide infrastructure and a safe environment for economic development,’ the president stated.

‘I will continue to assist the Imo state government in whatever is their area of need within the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

Speaking earlier, Governor Uzodinma, who expressed his gratitude to President Buhari for being physically present to commission the projects, said that when he took office on January 15, 2020, major roads in the state, especially in the capital, had collapsed.

He disclosed that he had done a comprehensive study of the needs of the state and then commenced work.

‘When I assumed office I took a holistic [view of the] needs of our state. There was infrastructural decay, flooding had sacked residents especially in Dick Tiger and Chukwuma Nwoha streets in the Trans-Egbu areas of the state capital. The Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa Road was pitiable, but today the president has commissioned the first phase of the Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa Road and the second phase will be completed before the end of the year. We have also solved the issue of flooding through balloon technology which now takes floodwaters from Chukwuma Nwoha, Dick and the adjoining areas to Otamiri. We are doing the same at Akwakuma area which will [channel] floodwaters into Nworie River,’ the governor explained.

Governor Uzodinma also thanked the president for his commitment to ensuring that the insecurity in the state was brought to an end.

‘I must thank the president most sincerely for his effort in ensuring that the contrived political insecurity was brought to an end by instructing heads of security agencies and the military to tackle the menace headlong. I also thank the commanders who carried out the instructions of the president to the letter.’

Owerri was deserted as residents had complied with the sit-at-home order by Igbo separatists Indigenous Peoples Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the official visit to the state by President Buhari.

All the major markets and banks in the state capital were closed, with residents choosing to stay indoors.

