From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Apparently looking excited as he commissioned various projects executed by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday recalled with nostalgia how he narrowly escaped being bombed by unknown persons near the Kawo bridge in Kaduna metropolis, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014 for Sallah celebration.

Buhari, who was at the newly constructed Kawo bridge executed by the El-Rufai administration, recalled: “There was an attempt to bomb me here…there was a market nearby, “but my security escort were vigilant.”

The Kawo bridge was a project many people have admired in the last few months and had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion.

As part of the activities of his visit to Kaduna, President Buhari commissioned the ultra-modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square Kaduna, where he reiterated the likelihood of his staying in Kaduna city after leaving office in 2023.

Speaking while commissioning the project, the president commended the foresight and developmental strides of the El-Rufai administration, pointing out that Kaduna would be difficult for a long time visitor to recognise because of its renewal status.

President Buhari who arrived at Kaduna the previous day was in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna where he appreciated the numerous projects he commissioned and thanked the Governor for building good roads and other infrastructural projects in rural parts of the state.

Buhari and his entourage led by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai were expected to be in Zaria in continuation of the project’s commissioning.

The president’s visit to Kaduna, his state of residence since retirement from the military, was expected to end on Friday.