Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi state was thrown into a hub of celebration Wednesday when the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign team landed in Lokoja, the state capital.

President Muhammad Buhari, who came in a helicopter, landed in the state at about 1.05 pm at the Lokoja township stadium where he was received by state governor Yahaya Bello.

The president and his entourage with top APC stalwarts landed at the 25,000 capacity stadium at about 2.15 pm, where they were welcomed by crowds of supporters.

The president proceeded to walk round the stadium to cheers from the crowd.

While addressing the gathering, Buhari enjoins Nigerians to judge his administration and the APC by what they have accomplished with the resources at their disposal, comparing it to the resources used by PDP governments who, he said, had done little.

Buhari, who said his administration, has done well enough to be given a second term, promised to continue to fight corruption and create more jobs if reelected.

The president, expressing happiness about the large turnout, called on the people to reject the opposition party in the coming general election.

In his speech, the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, said February’s election is a contest between integrity and corruption.

He expressed confidence that the APC would carry Kogi State at the poll, given that the notice for the rally was given to the state governor in less than 48 hours and yet the stadium was filled to capacity.

Governor Yahaya Bello in his speech promised that every polling unit in the state will be delivered to the APC from the House Assembly to the presidential election.

He urged the people to vote for the APC in next month’s election.