From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said terrorists and criminals would not be given breathing space under his watch to disintegrate the country.

Buhari disclosed this when he addressed troops on counter-insurgency operations in the North East at Maimalari Army Cantonment, headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai, Maiduguri.

“Under my watch, the armed forces of Nigeria will provide firm strategy and clear sense of direction to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country. We should not allow our adversaries the opportunity or breathing space to challenge our national interest and core values.”

The president assured troops of Federal Government’s support and commitment to win the war against terrorists.

He promised to ensure timely release of funds for the success of all military operations and efforts to bring sanity to all troubled areas in the country.

“I wish to extol your untiring efforts in the midst of difficulty you experience.Your efforts have resorted into relative peace being enjoyed in the North East.”

He said resources would be deployed to ensure that widows and children of soldiers who pay the supreme price in the course of the war are well taken care of. He promised wounded troops of government resolve to take care of their medical expenses even as acknowledged their efforts in degrading Boko Haram and defending the territorial integrity of the country.

President Buhari spoke to each of the wounded soldiers, asking for their names and dates they were injured.

He also commissioned some projects executed by the Borno State government.