Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, in Abuja, took the oath of office for a second term of four years.

Eagles Square, venue of the inauguration, was full to capacity despite the Federal Government’s position that it would be low key.

Buhari, 76, was sworn in for a second term at the Eagle Square, Abuja alongside Osinbajo.

The oath of office was administered by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad at the colourful ceremony, which had all the fanfare including the traditional 21 gun salute, but was devoid of the usual acceptance speech and the presence of former presidents and heads of state, except General Yakubu Gowon.

The opposition Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) said by failing to address Nigerians, President Buhari turned the inauguration to a parody.

But Presidency source has given reasons why President Buhari did not give an inauguration speech.

The source said the president will deliver speech at the forthcoming Democracy Day on June 12.

The Federal Government had shifted major events for the president’s inauguration to June 12.

The source, who spoke anonymously, said the president’s inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.

The oath-taking was followed by the lowering and hoisting of the National and Defence flag by the Guard of Honour, signalling the end of an era and the commencement of a new one.

The Christian opening prayer was said by the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Samson Ayokunle, while the Murshid of the Abuja National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Ahmad Galadanci led the Muslim prayer.

Dignitaries who attended the ceremony included the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), members of the National Assembly, members of the Judiciary, the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

There were also members of the business community led by Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia and Femi Otedola, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, the clergy, among others.

Meanwhile, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri and the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, have predicted that the fight against corruption will receive robust attention during the second term of President Buhari.

Waziri said the nation was making a mistake thinking it was the responsibility of the anti-corruption bodies alone.

She added that it is the synergy between the anti-corruption agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC, NFIU, the courts, the Police and members of the public that can rid the country of corruption.

“They are the witnesses in cases that go to court. The Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), it is a total thing that we say look, enough is enough, we want our country to…we don’t want this toga of corruption. So, it is a total war. One section can’t succeed at all,” Waziri noted.

In a separate interview, Obono-Obla said the recovery of public assets would move to the next level.

“It will go to the next level of assets recovery. Full blast! No sacred cows. Whoever has taken what does not belong to him, but belongs to the people of Nigeria, should willingly surrender voluntarily. Otherwise, the full force of the law will be unleashed,” Obono-Obla said.

Permanent Secretary, Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, assured that the civil service would do everything possible to ensure that the president takes the country to the next level.

“The civil servants will work assiduously to implement all the policies and programmes that will be rolled out to move this nation to the next level,” Ehuriah said.

For Senator Ameh Ebute, having been in the saddle for sometime, President Buhari had learnt his mistakes, if there were any, and will do better in his second term.

Also, Obot Godswill Akpabio assured Nigerians that President Buhari would not just perform well in his second term, but will take Nigeria to the next level.

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi said the most striking aspect of the Buhari administration is his disdain for corruption.

“He started well and my only concern is about corruption. No other massacre in the world is worse than corruption. And this leader stands out saying this is what I want.

“Yes, he will have chiefs or other people that have been in the game of corruption before, but when a leader stands out and say this is what I want, this is my path, he is the leader, people will tend to move forward.

“So, we have never seen a leader that has done that. Murtala tried, it was only for six months. Buhari is the next one that tried after him. And Buhari has been sustaining what he has been saying,” Oba Akanbi said.