Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday visited the family of late former president, Shehu Aliyu Shagari, who died last Friday.

The president was received at the airport by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu, as well as Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko among others.

On arrival, President Buhari headed for Sama Road residence of the late former president where he was received by his family members led by his eldest son and District Head of Shagari, Alhaji Bala Shagari.

Others in Buhari’s entourage included former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, traditional rulers and a host of others.

Buhari was then ushered into the sitting room of the late president where he condoled with other family members of late Shagari including his widows before joining other sympathisers who thronged the place.

The president’s condolence message was read by Governor Tambuwal; he described the late Shagari as a “landmark figure” being virtually our last link with the first independent government and the first executive president of Nigeria.

“Please convey to his immediate family, the people and government of Sokoto State, our heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great nationalist,” he said

“The Federal government will in due course, institute a suitable memorial to the late former president. Please accept our conferences,” Buhari concluded his message.

Responding, the eldest son of the deceased thanked President Buhari for the visit despite his tight schedule.

A special prayer was offered for the repose of the soul of the late president by Professor Shehu Galadanci.

Galadanci also prayed Allah to grant President Buhari more wisdom and strength in order to continue with the good work he had started.