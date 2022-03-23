By Henry Umahi

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

The roll out began on June 7, 2021. Built on 500 hectares of land, the first phase of the plant was delivered at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.

It is the largest of its kind in Africa and the second largest in the world.

In his address, President/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, disclosed that the product was already being exported to the United States, India and Mexico, among other countries.

He said capacity would later be expanded to produce multi-grades of fertilizer to meet soil, crop and climate specific requirement for the African continent.

Buhari commended the Dangote Group for the initiative to establish the plant in Nigeria. According to Buhari, by establishing the plant, the firm “demonstrated its commitment to the wellbeing of our people.”

He described Dangote as one of Africa’s biggest investors, with foothold in 10 countries. Buhari said Dangote has created job opportunities in Nigeria with the fertiliser plant.

“He is the biggest job creator after the Federal Government. The plant will create wealth and help to reduce unemployment,” the president said.

He used the opportunity to reassure that his administration will continue to improve on infrastructure, power and security and commended those who helped Dangote to complete the project successfully.

Others who included Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmoud’s Abubakar; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Adebayo described Dangote as a brave and courageous man, who dreams big and accomplishes his dreams.

However, it was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who stole the show with his powerful speech. Describing the plant as a major milestone, the governor commended Dangote, saying: “The audacity of the project is amazing.”

He described Dangote as a Lagosian because of his quantum of investments in the state.

He urged other businessmen to make Lagos their preferred destination for investment.

The governor told Buhari that he would be invited again to the state in the next two months to commission the biggest rice mill in Africa.