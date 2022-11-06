From Abel Leonard, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a 385-member campaign council for the reelection bid of Gov. Abdullahi Sule ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Saturday in Lafia, the President said the campaign council would be at the forefront of the reelection bid of Gov. Sule and the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari called on the people of Nasarawa State to support all APC candidates for various positions in Nasarawa State to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded.

on his part, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC, said the Presidential candidate of the party has been tested and trusted in the areas of human capital development, improved revenue generation and described him as a man of ideas.

Adamu expressed the belief that Tinubu would make the country better security wise and make its economy the best in African if elected as president in 2023.

“Tinubu served as a governor of Lagos and he made its economy and the entire system to work again. He will replicate that in the country by the grace of God,” Adamu added.

The APC National Chairman has also called on the people to vote for Gov. Sule again to consolidate on his laudable achievements in security, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, better welfare for workers, employment generation among others.

Adamu said that Nasarawa State is an APC state and the party would win the election in the state in 2023.

In his appreciation message, Gov. Abdullahi Sule lauded the people of the state for their support to him in 2019 election and appealed to them to support him, the Presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party in 2023 election.