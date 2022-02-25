From Abel Leonard, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Karu Bus Terminal to conclude his two days working visit to Nasarawa state which kicked off on Thursday, February 24.

Daily Sun reports that the President inaugurated the facility in Karu local government area at about 11:22am on Friday after earlier inaugurating the Keffi Square and Keffi Neighbourhood Market in Keffi local government area of the state.

The inauguration of the Karu Bus Terminal is the climax of activities of his two days working visit to the state which started on Thursday with the inauguration of the Lafia Cargo Airport, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Complex in Lafia, 330/132/33 KV Power Substation in Akurba community, a suburb in Lafia.

Others projects inaugurated by the president are the Lafia Vocational and Technology Institute, Lafia, Lafia Bus Terminal and the Kilema-Barkin Abdullahi-Shinge road.

In a remark, President Buhari applauded the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule for the projects earmarked and completed to transform the lives of the people of the state.

He also appreciated the state government for naming the Karu Bus Terminal after late Nigeria’s late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, adding that the naming of the terminal was fitting giving that the late Head of State created Nasarawa state in 1996.

Speaking earlier, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state in his remarks thanked the president for finding time to visit the state to inaugurate the projects despite his tight schedule.

“Thank you. Thank you and thank you sir for spending the whole two days with us to go round to inaugurate these various projects,” he said.

Sule then explained that the state government decided to name the Bus Terminal after late Gen. Sani Abacha giving the pivotal role he played in creating the state.

“So the biggest of our project is actually this and this project for us, we decided to name it after the gentleman who gave us the state and that is why we named it Sani Abacha Bus Terminal.

“So we want to thank you again your excellency so much. We also want to thank you, Hajiya Abacha for coming,” he said.

In a remark, Arch. Shehu Tukur, Consultant, Canonic Associates who was awarded the contract for the Bus Terminal project said the Bus Terminal is the biggest in the country with a capacity of more than 900 vehicles and adequate security architecture in place.

“It also public toilets, driver lounges, security gadgets all over and workshops for vehicle maintenance. The project was awarded on the 31st of January 2020 at the cost of N2.2 Billion and we were able to complete the project within that cost target,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that among dignitaries on ground to bid the president farewell are Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Major Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Hajiya Mariam Abacha, former first lady Senator Suleiman Adokwe, a former senator at the National Assembly, traditional rulers among others.