Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated 12 members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) with Ahmed Kadi Amshi, a former aide to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as Chairman.

Amshi, the immediate past Chief of Staff to Senator Lawan, is representing Yobe, North-East.

Also in the committee is an ally of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Hon Atanomeyorwi Francis, to represent Delta, South-South on the Commission.

The inauguration took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council chaired by the President.

Other members of the Commission are Babagana Modu, Borno, North East; Abubakar Tutare, Taraba, North-East; Hakeem Akamo, Lagos, South-West; Tunrayo Akintomide, Ondo, South-West.

Others are Bassey Etuk, Akwa-Ibom; Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, Zamfara, North-West; Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North-West; Julius Ucha, Ebonyi, South-East; Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase, Kogi, North-Central, and Muazu Is’haq, Nasarawa, North-Central.

Also present at the occasion were the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Omolori, as well as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, among others.

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), resurfaced at the meeting which also had the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, in attendance.

Mungono, on entering the council chambers, however, first sat two seats away from Kyari. But, he later moved closer to Kyari, after the later beckoned on him to take his normal seat, leaving only one seat in between them.

The seat in between the two is for the Ag. Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Mungono did not attend last week’s FEC meeting, days after a memo he wrote complaining that Kyari interfered with security decisions was leaked online.

The NSA was also absent at Monday’s security meeting which had the President, Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police in attendance at the State House, Abuja.

Monguno was on Monday appointed co-chair of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC).