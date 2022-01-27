From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated a 3-million metric tonnes capacity per annum cement plant in Sokoto.

Speaking at the event, the President said the inauguration was an evident that his administration’s policies on economic diversification, job creation and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive are working.

He also pledged that his administration would continue to support serious investors to set up businesses that will take advantage of huge reserves of resources in different parts of the country.

President Buhari recounts that in1985 as the then Head of State, he was at the same location to commission the 2nd line of the facility.

”As you all know, one of the key economic pillars of our administration has been to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This is necessary for job creation and indeed, for our economy and national security.

”In the past few weeks, I visited Ogun and Kaduna States where I observed many private sector investments in action. And today, I am here in Sokoto to commission this multi-billion Naira project.

”It is therefore very clear for all to see that our policies are working. Progress is gradually being made in all parts of the country,” he said.

The President commended the Founder of BUA Cement, Abdul Samad Rabiu and other entrepreneurs for making Nigeria self-sufficient in cement and a net exporter of the strategic product.

While speaking at the Sultan of Sokoto’s palace on condolence visit, the President assured that the country will ultimately overcome the current insecurity challenges which he described as “forces of evil.”

He however directed the heads of Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace and stability in the country.

“I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.” President Buhari said.

He also commiserates with the Government and people of the state over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits, and assured that he remains unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to criminal activities in the country.

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for the show of sympathy assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

Also speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefele urged for a crash down in prices of building materials in the country.

He promised that the apex bank will continue to collaborate and support investors in all processes needed to procure equipment for their productions.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement commended the President for creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, acknowledged the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its Governor in setting up the gigantic project.

He announced that, ”so far, we have invested over a billion dollars in the past four years and we urge the CBN to continue to support industries like ours that use locally sourced raw materials to add value.”

He pledged that BUA would continue to invest more in the cement industry until Nigeria is self-sufficient and the commodity is made available, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians.

”Next year, we intend to complete the construction of two new plants of 3 million metric tonnes each for which construction is ongoing – one in Edo and the other, here in Sokoto.”

The Chairman said he looked forward to President Buhari commissioning these plants next year which will bring total production capacity to 17.5million metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, the President scheduled visit to Zamfara state aboard helicopter was cancelled due to poor weather condition.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state who announced this development said the President however promised to reschedule the visit to the state next week.