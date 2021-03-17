From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the vision and efforts of the Government of Imo, under Governor Hope Uzodinma, to provide infrastructure and improve the welfare of the people.

The president spoke, yesterday at the virtual inauguration of two roads in Owerri, completed within the first year in office of the governor.

He applauded the governor on the completion of the Assumpta to Hospital junction road as well as the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road.

Buhari described the two roads inaugurated on his behalf by the Imo governor as ‘‘quite symbolic and strategic.

The Assumpta to Hospital junction road, is the gateway to the South-South from the South-East while the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road is an important access way to the Federal Government secretariat and a major connecting link road between the residents of the densely populated World Bank area of the state and the rest of the state capital.’’

The president said he was aware that in the first year in office, the Imo State government had embarked on an ambitious target of executing 46 road projects.

“I am glad to learn that significant strides are being made towards their completion, and a number of them are amongst those being commissioned as part of the events in honour of the one-year anniversary.

While congratulating the governor for the feat, the president noted that the infrastructure would go a long way in making life better for the people of lmo and residents and visitors alike.

He urged the governor to sustain the momentum and accelerate the pace of good governance in the State.

“I feel happy to learn from Governor Uzodinma that the policies of our administration and the manifesto of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have greatly influenced his resolve to make a difference in Imo State. I pray that you will keep the flag flying,” he said

In his remarks, the governor said the infrastructure achievements being celebrated in Imo had been greatly influenced by the sterling qualities of the president.

These qualities of the president, according to him, informed the decision of the State Executive Council to name the newly constructed World Bank to Federal secretariat road, Muhammadu Buhari road.

The governor said beyond the 46 roads embarked upon by his administration, many of which had been completed, “Imo people are also enjoying a new lease of life in health, education, agriculture, youth empowerment and rural development sectors.’’