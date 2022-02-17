From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described his principal President, President Muhammadu Buhari as a God sent honest Nigerian leader.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

This is even as he stressed the need for Nigeria to place a premium on its human resource because its talents are the country’s biggest export and significant investment.

He said this when he received Kannywood delegation under the auspices of a group named 13 x 13 Awareness Group led by its President Alhaji Dauda Rarara and spokesperson, Yakubu Mohammed, who eulogised and described him as Buhari’s ‘personal person ‘.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo emphasised the need to pay more attention to the country’s human resources, describing Nigeria’s creative sector as one of the most vibrant anywhere, observing that country’s impressive array of talents across the creative sector needs to be showcased more to the world.

Identifying some members of the delegation whose works he had encountered such as veteran Kannywood actor, Rabiu Rikadawa, among others, Osinbajo said, “I think one of the best things that our country has is talent, very solid talent. Sometimes we make the mistake of not exhibiting our talents enough, not showing off our talents enough and it’s a big mistake because this is our best resource.”

He stated that some countries do not have any mineral resource, but their best export is their human resource, adding that the creative sector is a very powerful tool of influence in any nation, and can be used effectively to advance social causes and nation building.

According to him, “when you look at our country, here is a fantastic country, with talents from every corner, but it can also be a place where people are just fighting, quarrelling over nothing; whereas we can bring, with the power of what you are doing, we can bring people together, we can bring all our people together.

“If you look at sports, if you look at entertainment, they can bring people together. And we must use it to bring our people together, we must use this talent to bring our people together.”

“I like the film industry. I enjoy comedy, I enjoy songs in whatever language, and I’m sure there are so many who are interested. Even sometimes looking at a video when you don’t even speak the language, you look at a video you’ll laugh because you know that it is funny.

“So, sometimes it does not matter the language in which it is delivered, people will laugh so long as it is funny. I think that you have a very strong weapon – the creative industry, has a very strong weapon – drama, music, comedy, these are very powerful and you can use them to do so many things and we must use it to do so many things.

“The usefulness of your talent is not just for a small set of people, but it is for everybody because your contributions are very important,” he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Osinbajo discussed how the entertainment industry can be supported to do even more.

His words: “We can do more, if we are supported, supported by government, supported by the private sector, but the question is how, how are we going to do that? I want us to take this meeting seriously so that we can have a meeting to advance what we have been talking about.”

Despite the challenges of insecurity, insurgency, the Vice President stated that Government would continue to explore ways to support the creative sector and improve other aspects of national life.

He stated how despite two recessions and the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President Buhari’s administration has shown firm resolve and commitment towards improving the economy and welfare of all Nigerians.

Osinbajo noted that the present administration will continue to ramp up efforts to improve security across the country.

“We are still fighting insurgency, Boko Haram insurgency and ISWAP, then we have banditry here and there in the North-West and things like that. All of these have occurrences in the life of a nation. Every nation runs into trouble, but it is the government at the time that must take the responsibility.”

He also emphasized on the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to better the lot of the country, noting that the President is a honest leader.

“We are very fortunate that God gave us a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at the time we are facing. And the reason why I say so is because, you see, if we don’t have a steady hand, matured person who understands a lot of things and who is respected by the people, there will be more chaos and we won’t even know where this will end.

“We must continue to thank God that at least we have a leader who is considered honest all across the country, everybody knows that he’s a man of his words, no matter where you are in the country, you know that he’s a man of his words, you know he’s honest and you know he is not stealing the resources of the country.”

During the meeting, the Kannywood group delivered a special song filled with commendation for the work and accomplishments, while also chorusing that Osinbajo is together with “Baba Buhari.”