From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described President Muhammedu Buhari as a God sent honest Nigerian leader.

This is even as he stressed the need for Nigeria to place a premium on its human resources saying its talents are the country’s biggest export and significant investment.

He said this when he received Kannywood delegation under the auspices of a group named 13 x 13 Awareness Group led by its President, Alhaji Dauda Rarara and spokesperson, Yakubu Mohammed, who eulogised and described him as Buhari’s ‘personal person ‘.

A statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo emphasised the need to pay more attention to the country’s human resources, describing Nigeria’s creative sector as one of the most vibrant, saying the country’s impressive array of talents across the creative sector needs to be showcased more to the world.

Osinbajo said in spite of the challenges of insecurity, insurgency, the government would continue to explore ways to support the creative sector and improve other aspects of national life.

He stated how despite two recessions and the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President Buhari’s administration had shown firm resolve and commitment towards improving the economy and welfare of all Nigerians.

“We are very fortunate that God gave us a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at the time we are facing. And the reason why I say so is because, you see, if we don’t have a steady hand, matured person who understands a lot of things and who is respected by the people, there will be more chaos and we won’t even know where this will end.

“We must continue to thank God that at least we have a leader who is considered honest all across the country, everybody knows that he’s a man of his words, no matter where you are in the country, you know that he’s a man of his words, you know he’s honest and you know he is not stealing the resources of the country.”