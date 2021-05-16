From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Oru ,in Oru west council of Imo state, Rt Revd Geoffery Chukwunenye has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere about tackling insecurity in the country .

This is just as he has commended the southern governors forum for the decision to ban open grazing in the southern states and urges them to walk the talk .

The cleric who stated this while addressing journalists at the weekend shortly First Session of the Fifth Synod of the church, held at the Cathedral Church of Emanuel, Mgbidi ,Oru West council of Imo state .

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere about seriously tackling of insecurity in the country and that if were to be sincere that the persisent insecurity would have been a thing of the past .

” President Buhari is not sincere in his fight against insecurity and every discernable person could see that .The insecurity has become persistent inspite of the Billions expended so far .If the president really meant business it will not take him two months to stop insecurity if he is serious and sincere in tackling it. So, both the President and the goverors should match their words with actions “.

He also commended the southern governors forum for not only ban open grazing but for calling for the urgent restructuring of the country,and stressing that the criticism of the decision of Miyetti Allah is an indication that they have an ulterior motive .

” I commend the southern governors even though they have just woken up from their slumber especially for banning open grazing in the southern and , if cattle rearers in Nigeria under the Umbrella of MACBAN are not pursuing a hidden agenda,they should abandon the primitive nomadic method and adopt the modern and best global practice of cattle rearing on ranches which does not cause any friction between them and other farmers whose crops are also required to measure the domestic products of the country.

“Nomadic cattle rearing is no longer in vogue and no longer tolerated in other part of the world where limited land space is partitioned to accommodate other aspect of development ventures.”

Also speaking on 2023 presidency, Bishop Chukwunenye said the project of Nigeria ‘s presidency cannot be achieved by mere wishful thinking.

He pointed out that those who are serious about it in other regions have declared their intention long ago,at least to sample public opinion about their opinion about their aspiration.

He said, ” before now ,we were given the the impression that the presidency of the country has been zoned to the Southeast come 2023 in the understanding that every other geopolitical zone had produced the president but it is surprising that up till now there has not been any serious efforts to show that the Southeast east is interested.”