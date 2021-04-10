From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has restated the commitment and determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to solve the myriad of problems in the Niger Delta region through creation of jobs.

According to him, the decision of President Buhari to approve projects to states in the Niger Delta region was part of the concerted efforts at providing gainful employment that will solve the problems facing the region.

Chief Sylva, who made this known at Emeyal community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during an inspection tour of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB), project under the Nigeria Oil & Gas Park Scheme, NOGAPS, assured the people that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has promised from the very beginning to bring jobs to the Niger Delta people because he believes that jobs would ultimately solve the problem of the Niger delta.

“There are a lot of Niger Delta people that have no jobs.

So as a responsible government, one of the first things we must do is to try to see how those very able bodied and qualified young people who are unemployed to be gainfully employed and I want to tell you that Mr president is very committed to this mandate.

“From what I am seeing here, a lot of the project are over 70 per cent completed and so we ar e certain that within the life of this administration, this project here will be commissioned. What we are trying to do here is to create opportunities for manufacturing of some of the parts that are needed in the oil industry.