From Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen said President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government is working tirelessly to rescue all women and children who have been abducted by bandits in different parts of the country.

She noted that the President is making frantic efforts to arrest the prevailing security challenges in the country and applauded the critical role of women in peace building across the nation.

Dame Tallen disclosed this on Friday during a peace conference organized for violent communities in Plateau by Christian Faith Ministries, Jos and accompanied by Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire.

“In view of the sad occurrences of the past that engulfed our country this past week, by activities of mindless individuals, abducting and killing our citizens; including women and children, old and the young.

“I am heartbroken and weeping bitterly and I know that Nigeran women and other sympathizers are standing in solidarity with us. For those who are still on captivity, I know that our President will leave no stone unturned to ensure their release.”

Tallen acknowledged with gratitude with critical role women have played in the work for global peace and said Nigerians women who bear the burden of most conflicts have contributed immensely to resolving the issues.

She noted that women have encountered numerous challenges in an effort to respond to issues of conflicts due to some cultural practices that recognizes women as passive beings and affirmed men as active participants in conflicts resolution.

Tallen condemned in totality the prevalence of rape and sexual assault, which tends to generate fear among the women folks that help the silent campaigns for social, economic and political rights of women.

“Women are most likely to have fled conflicts, and take on responsibilities such as primary carers and providers for dependants, which makes participation in peace building more difficult.”

She appreciated the President Christian Faith Ministries, Prof. Kent Hodge for his dedication and selflessness in providing succour to the downtrodden in the society.

Prof. Hodge appreciated Tallen for the sacrifice and the struggle for the liberation of women and children on Nigeria.

He said the Ministries offers free services on education, agriculture and health where community members are treated free and the down trodden children given free education.