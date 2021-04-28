From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa social political organisation, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari over the increasing cases of killings and kidnappings in the country, accusing him of dishing out empty threats to bandits.

The group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who addressed newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, claimed that between December 2020 and April 2021 over 970 students were kidnapped.

He appealed to the international community not to abandon Nigeria, but to help the country put an end to the hiccups.

“It is no exaggeration to say the people of the North have never experienced this level of exposure to criminals who attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages, target educational assets and kidnap students at will while President Buhari issues threats and promises that have no effect.

“Between December 2020 and April 2021 alone, over 970 students were abducted from their schools in the northern part of Nigeria with a substantial number still in captivity and some violently executed,” he said.

Suleiman maintained that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would further open old wounds inflicted on Nigerians in the 60s with the claim that group takes delight in drumming beats of war.

He urged the United Kingdom and the United States, to stop protecting IPOB members.

“In the midst of this national calamity, there have been renewed attempts to reopen the old wounds inflicted on Nigeria by certain sections of the country shortly after independence,”he said.