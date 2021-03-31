President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check up.

The president and few of his aides left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 2.30p.m.

Those at the airport to bid the president farewell included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and other presidential aides.

Before departing the presidential villa the president had met behind closed doors with security chiefs where he directed them to fish out and crush heads of bandits, kidnappers and their local collaborators to restore confidence in the society.

Buhari, who last travelled to London for medical check up in May 2018, is expected back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.