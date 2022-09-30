From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have exchanged felicitations on the occasion of the two nations’ independence anniversary on October 1.

According to a statement by

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, while Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary, for China it’s the 73rd.

In his letter congratulating the Chinese President on the anniversary, Nigeria’s president stated that relations between the two countries have “achieved far-reaching and fruitful results on the basis of equity, mutual trust and mutual benefits,” adding that Nigeria seeks to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.

President Buhari commended China’s accomplishments under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to which President Jinping doubles as General Secretary.

“As the 20th National Congress of CPC will be held in October, I wish this historical Congress a great success, and also hope it will draw up blueprint for China’s future development.”

On his part, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said the Sino-Nigerian relations enjoy “sound momentum, with political mutual trust being enhanced, cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results and coordination on international and regional affairs being closer.”

He added, “On the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like to, on behalf of the government and the people of China, and in my own name, extend to you and through you to the Nigerian government and people, the warmest congratulations and best wishes.

“I wish the Federal Republic of Nigeria prosperity and its people happiness.”